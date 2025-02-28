Mayor's ‘Gulf of Weymouth' post inspires hot-selling T-shirts to raise funds

A community on the South Shore of Massachusetts is still buzzing about a Facebook post that has really started a revolution.

"I thought it was one of greatest things I've seen this year -- of course, it's early, it's February," said Ed Harrington, a former city councilor in Weymouth. "We have a whole lot of that community spirit we really get into it."

Of course, every revolution needs a T-shirt.

"I think it's hilarious, I think it's the funniest thing ever," said Joey Baker as he showed up Thursday to pick up a shirt at Union Brewhouse in Weymouth. "I saw online they were selling these shirts and I thought it was awesome."

The shirts were Jason Thayer's idea.

"It's strange, because it was such a simple idea, and people loved it," Thayer said Thursday.

After President Donald Trump's proclamation that the Gulf of Mexico is now the Gulf of America, Weymouth Mayor Bob Hedlund announced an "executive order" on the South Shore of Massachusetts.

"This is the gift that keeps on giving," Hedlund said.

College Hype, a local Weymouth business, is working overtime to keep up with demand. The first two runs of these shirts sold out in days.

The mayor's hand-written rewriting of the map is now remembered on the back of the shirts that no one can keep in stock.

"I'm told that numerous people from Hingham have actually gone over and purchased the shirts, too." Hedlund said.

Thayer says proceeds from the shirts will be donated to improve Weymouth's amphitheater and Veterans Memorial Wall. A major fundraiser is also planned for Sunday at Union Brewhouse.

"You could have some fun with this forever," Hedlund said.