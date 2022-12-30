Local

MBTA

MBTA: 9 Orange Line Cars Removed From Service for Repairs Due to ‘Electrical Arcing' Issue

Riders should expect increased wait times and longer headways between trains, the agency said

By Marc Fortier

This Aug. 19, 2022, photo shows passengers wait to board one of the last few Orange Line trains to Forest Hills at the Assembly MBTA station ahead of an unprecedented 30-day shutdown of the line.
Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The MBTA says it has removed nine Orange Line cars for repairs after they were found to have issues with "electrical arcing."

The agency said a recent routine inspection of an Orange Line vehicle uncovered a failure in a power cable that may have crated some electrical arcing with a nearby train axle. All other Orange Line vehicles were subsequently inspected, and to date the MBTA said it has identified nine cars where some arcing appears to have occurred, and removed all of the impacted cars for repairs, including replacement of the axles. A total of 11 axles across the nine cars have been impacted.

As the MBTA continues its inspections and repairs, it said that Orange Line riders will continue to experience increased wait times and longer headways of about 15 minutes between trains.

Engineers with the MBTA and CRRC, the manufacturers of the trains, continue to investigate the cause of the condition, and the maintenance team is implementing an enhanced inspection program until the permanent repairs are completed.

Further updates are expected later Friday, the MBTA said.

