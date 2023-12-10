MBTA announces ferry service changes due to storm

The MBTA announced that there will be changes in the ferry service due to high wind forecasted due to a storm coming through New England.
The changes are as follows:
- Hingham to Boston Ferry: All weekday inbound and outbound trips is expected to resume at 11 AM.
- Hingham/Hull/Logan to Boston Ferry: All weekday inbound and outbound trips are expected to resume at 2 PM.
- Charlestown to Boston Ferry: All weekday inbound and outbound trips are expected to resume at noon.
Other MBTA services will operate as scheduled.
