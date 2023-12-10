MBTA announces ferry service changes due to storm

The MBTA announced that there will be changes in the ferry service due to high wind forecasted due to a storm coming through New England.

The changes are as follows:

Hingham to Boston Ferry : All weekday inbound and outbound trips is expected to resume at 11 AM.

: All weekday inbound and outbound trips is expected to resume at 11 AM. Hingham/Hull/Logan to Boston Ferry : All weekday inbound and outbound trips are expected to resume at 2 PM.

: All weekday inbound and outbound trips are expected to resume at 2 PM. Charlestown to Boston Ferry: All weekday inbound and outbound trips are expected to resume at noon.

Other MBTA services will operate as scheduled.