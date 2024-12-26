MBTA announces service changes in January

The MBTA announced on Thursday that there will be service changes in January for the Silver, Orange, Red, Newburyport/Rockport, and Haverhill lines.

The changes are being made due to the MBTA's construction schedule for 2025, with most of the work taking place on weekends with limited weekday outages.

The January service changes are as follows

On the Silver Line:

Silver Line buses will operate at the street level during the following dates:

Beginning at 8:30 PM on Friday, January 3, and continuing through the weekend of January 4 – 5.

Beginning at 8:30 PM on Friday, January 10, and continuing through the weekend of January 11 – 12.

Connections for South Station can be made on Summer Street @ Atlantic Avenue.

Connections for World Trade Center Station can be made on Congress Street @ World Trade Center Station.

Connections for Courthouse Station can be made on Seaport Boulevard (outbound side).

During this service change, Silver Line buses will charge a $1.70 one way fare (or $0.85 reduced fare) and allow for transfers to and from the Red Line at South Station.

On the Orange Line:

Orange Line service will be suspended between Oak Grove and North Station during the following dates:



Beginning 8:30 PM on Friday, January 17, and continuing through the entire holiday weekend of January 18 – 20 (including Martin Luther King, Jr. Day).

Beginning 8:30 PM on Friday, January 31, and continuing through the entire weekend of February 1 – 2.

Free and accessible shuttle buses will make all stops between Oak Grove and North Station.

Express shuttle buses will stop at Oak Grove, Malden Center, and North Station.

On the Red Line:

Red Line service will be suspended between JFK/UMass and Braintree during the weekend of January 25–26:

Free and accessible shuttle buses will make all stops between JFK/UMass and Braintree.

Riders are encouraged to use the Middleborough, Kington, and Greenbush Commuter Rail lines for fare-free service between Braintree, Quincy Center, JFK/UMass, and South Station. Commuter Rail schedules are available on mbta.com.

On the Newburyport/Rockport Commuter Rail Line:

Newburyport/Rockport Commuter Rail Line service will be suspended between North Station and Swampscott during the weekends of January 18 – 19 and February 1 – 2.

Express shuttle buses will operate directly between Swampscott and North Station.

Shuttle buses will also make local stops between Swampscott, Lynn within the busway at the legacy station, Wonderland for connections to the Blue Line subway, Chelsea Station for connections to the Silver Line 3 (SL3), and North Station. A dedicated diversion schedule will be in effect and available on mbta.com soon.

The last outbound shuttle bus will also make a special late-night stop at Salem and Beverly Depot.

Commuter Rail fares will be free between Swampscott and Newburyport or Rockport.

Passengers may utilize the SL3, which travels through Chelsea and East Boston to Logan Airport, the Seaport District, and South Station, making connections to many area bus routes (including the 111, 112, and 116) as well as the Blue and Red lines.

On the Haverhill Commuter Rail Line:

The Haverhill Commuter Rail Line will be fare-free during the evening of January 17, all day on January 20, and the evening of January 31.

Haverhill Commuter Rail Line service will be suspended between Ballardvale and North Station during the weekends of January 18 – 19 and February 1 – 2.

Free and accessible shuttle bus service will replace train service between Reading and North Station. A second free and accessible shuttle bus service will operate between Anderson/Woburn and Reading.

Regular Commuter Rail fares will be collected between Haverhill and Ballardvale as well as Anderson/Woburn and North Station.

North Wilmington Station will not have shuttle bus service with passengers encouraged to utilize Lowell Line service at Wilmington Station instead.

Train service for passengers between Ballardvale and Haverhill will be re-routed along the Lowell Line after Ballardvale, making one additional stop at Anderson/Woburn and then running express to North Station. Riders desiring service to or from Reading and Oak Grove should disembark at Anderson/Woburn and board the shuttle bus service.

Bus Route 137 will be fare-free.