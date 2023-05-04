Local

Norwood

MBTA Bus Ends Up in Someone's Front Lawn After Crash in Norwood

Everyone involved is expected to be okay

By Matt Fortin

Norwood Fire Department

An MBTA bus ended up on the front lawn of a home in Norwood, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, after a crash with an SUV, according to firefighters in the town.

Fire officials said the crash between the SUV and the bus happened on Washington Street, and caused the MBTA bus to end up on the lawn of a home there.

There were four people onboard the bus, including the driver, and one person inside the car. Two people had to be taken to hospitals, and the others refused treatment, officials said.

The two people who went to the hospital are expected to be okay.

Washington Street was closed for a period of time while crews worked the scene.

