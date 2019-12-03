MBTA Bus Slides, Crashes Into Chelsea Home Amid Slippery Conditions

A bus to crashed into the brick steps of a home in Chelsea overnight, according to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.

The MBTA said the Route 111 bus was empty when it slid in the area of 13 Garfield Ave. and crashed into the front of the house. Authorities said the driver cited slippery road conditions as the cause of the crash.

Images of the scene showed the bus on the sidewalk and against the home’s steps. Several firefighters could be seen responding to the incident.

Firefighters said only the steps endured minor damage. No injuries occurred, according to authorities.

The slick conditions come amid the first significant snow storm of the season. The multi-day storm battered the region with several inches of snow, contributing to car crashes and creating hazardous road conditions.