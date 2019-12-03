Weather

MBTA Bus Slides, Crashes Into Chelsea Home Amid Slippery Conditions

No passengers were aboard the bus at the time of the crash

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A bus to crashed into the brick steps of a home in Chelsea overnight, according to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.

The MBTA said the Route 111 bus was empty when it slid in the area of 13 Garfield Ave. and crashed into the front of the house. Authorities said the driver cited slippery road conditions as the cause of the crash.

Images of the scene showed the bus on the sidewalk and against the home’s steps. Several firefighters could be seen responding to the incident.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Rhode Island 14 hours ago

4 Charged in Shooting Death of 17-Year-Old Rhode Island Girl

rescue 13 hours ago

21-Year-Old Driver Pulled From Icy Shrewsbury Pond Pronounced Dead

Firefighters said only the steps endured minor damage. No injuries occurred, according to authorities.

The slick conditions come amid the first significant snow storm of the season. The multi-day storm battered the region with several inches of snow, contributing to car crashes and creating hazardous road conditions.

This article tagged under:

WeathersnowChelseaMassachusetts Bay Transportation Authorityroad conditions
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Auto Scene Politics U.S. & World Weird
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us