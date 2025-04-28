MBTA

MBTA cameras to crack down on drivers who park in bus lanes or block stops

As MBTA bus drivers contend with Boston-area traffic, a new Massachusetts law paves the way to mount cameras to buses and send citations in the mail

By Eli Rosenberg

NBC Universal, Inc.

On the crowded streets of Boston, it isn't easy being an MBTA bus driver — and it becomes more difficult when they have to avoid vehicles parked in dedicated bus lanes.

The MBTA has approximately 7,000 bus stops, with more than 40 miles of bus lanes.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"Bus stops that are blocked with a car parked can lead to people having to get in and out of the bus in an unsafe manner," said Katie Calandriello, interim executive director of TransitMatters. "Swerving, navigating through traffic is such a hurdle for buses. It is really important to solve this issue to keep us on time and reliable."

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey signed a law in January that paves the way for the MBTA to add automated cameras to its fleet of buses. The cameras will have the ability to capture drivers who park in bus lanes or block bus stops.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Boston is removing a bus lane after complaints, but public transit advocates are pushing back.

Fines are still being worked out, but would range from $25 to $125, and every possible citation would be reviewed by a human before being mailed to the vehicle's owner.

This is not a new idea, with the MBTA saying New York, Philadelphia, Washington, Los Angeles and San Francisco operate similar programs.

"We want to change behavior. We want people to obey the law. We are not trying to generate money," said MBTA Director of Transit Priority Alexandra Hallowell.

The MBTA hopes to soft-launch this in the fall, with a wider rollout in January. As it stands now, there will be at least a 60-day public education period before fines start.

More on MBTA buses

MBTA Apr 23

MBTA: Fare-free buses more viable systemwide than select routes

Traffic Mar 6

As Boston plans to remove Boylston Street bus lane, transit advocates push back

Traffic Feb 13

‘This needs to be changed': Boston will remove bus lane on Boylston Street

This article tagged under:

MBTAMassachusettsBostonTraffic
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us