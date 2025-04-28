MBTA cameras to crack down on drivers who park in bus lanes or block stops

On the crowded streets of Boston, it isn't easy being an MBTA bus driver — and it becomes more difficult when they have to avoid vehicles parked in dedicated bus lanes.

The MBTA has approximately 7,000 bus stops, with more than 40 miles of bus lanes.

"Bus stops that are blocked with a car parked can lead to people having to get in and out of the bus in an unsafe manner," said Katie Calandriello, interim executive director of TransitMatters. "Swerving, navigating through traffic is such a hurdle for buses. It is really important to solve this issue to keep us on time and reliable."

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey signed a law in January that paves the way for the MBTA to add automated cameras to its fleet of buses. The cameras will have the ability to capture drivers who park in bus lanes or block bus stops.

Fines are still being worked out, but would range from $25 to $125, and every possible citation would be reviewed by a human before being mailed to the vehicle's owner.

This is not a new idea, with the MBTA saying New York, Philadelphia, Washington, Los Angeles and San Francisco operate similar programs.

"We want to change behavior. We want people to obey the law. We are not trying to generate money," said MBTA Director of Transit Priority Alexandra Hallowell.

The MBTA hopes to soft-launch this in the fall, with a wider rollout in January. As it stands now, there will be at least a 60-day public education period before fines start.