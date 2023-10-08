MBTA

MBTA cancels multiple commuter rail trips due to staff shortage

The MBTA said scheduled service will likely be restored this afternoon.​

A commuter rail train
Getty Images

The MBTA announced the cancellation of multiple commuter rail trips due staff shortages.

The following trips were cancelled:

  • Newburyport/Rockport Line Train 8177 Outbound (12:50 pm from North Station)
  • Beverly Line Train 8175 Outbound (11:20 am from North Station)
  • Newburyport/Rockport Line Train 8172 Inbound (10:10 am from Beverly)
  • Newburyport/Rockport Line Train 8176 Inbound (12:22 pm from Beverly)

The MBTA said scheduled service will likely be restored this afternoon.​

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

MBTA
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us