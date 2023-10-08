MBTA cancels multiple commuter rail trips due to staff shortage

The MBTA announced the cancellation of multiple commuter rail trips due staff shortages.

The following trips were cancelled:

Newburyport/Rockport Line Train 8177 Outbound (12:50 pm from North Station)

Beverly Line Train 8175 Outbound (11:20 am from North Station)

Newburyport/Rockport Line Train 8172 Inbound (10:10 am from Beverly)

Newburyport/Rockport Line Train 8176 Inbound (12:22 pm from Beverly)

The MBTA said scheduled service will likely be restored this afternoon.​