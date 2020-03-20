MBTA Changes Boarding Policy to Improve Social Distancing

The MBTA will board passengers through the rear doors of all buses and some trains starting Saturday to improve social distancing.

The new policy was announced Friday night as part of "a continuing effort to protect the health and safety of the T's workforce and customers" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rear-door boarding will be implemented at street-level stops on the Green Line and the Mattapan Line, as well as all buses, the MBTA said. Seniors and people with disabilities who need to use the front door can still do so.

"The MBTA is undertaking these measures to protect our frontline employees while maintaining regional mobility for essential trips by healthcare workers and emergency responders," General Manager Steve Poftak said in a statement.

Other changes to MBTA service have been made this week as Boston and Massachusetts worked to combat the crisis.

The transit schedule in Massachusetts will look a little bit different over the next few weeks.