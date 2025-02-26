Delays on MBTA Commuter Rail's Stoughton Line due to car on tracks

There are delays on the MBTA Commuter Rail's Stoughton line Wednesday morning due to a car on the tracks in Canton, Massachusetts, the agency said.

The MBTA confirmed on X that there was a vehicle on the right of way but did not immediately detail what happened. Images from the scene show a stopped Commuter Rail train and a sedan with heavy front-end damage on a flatbed truck.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

NBC10 Boston NBC10 Boston

The issue is causing cancellations on the line and shuttle buses are providing service between Canton Center and Stoughton. Riders should expect delays.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

❌ Stoughton Line Train 869 (8:57 am from South Station) will be terminated at Canton Center today due to a road vehicle on the right of way. Passengers will be accommodated by shuttle bus for service to Stoughton. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) February 26, 2025

More details on what happened were not immediately released.