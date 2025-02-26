Canton

Delays on MBTA Commuter Rail's Stoughton Line due to car on tracks

The issue is causing delays and canceled trains on the line

By Thea DiGiammerino

A damaged vehicle is seen next to a stopped MBTA Commuter Rail in Canton, Massachusetts on Feb. 26, 2025.
There are delays on the MBTA Commuter Rail's Stoughton line Wednesday morning due to a car on the tracks in Canton, Massachusetts, the agency said.

The MBTA confirmed on X that there was a vehicle on the right of way but did not immediately detail what happened. Images from the scene show a stopped Commuter Rail train and a sedan with heavy front-end damage on a flatbed truck.

A sedan with heavy front end damage near the MBTA Commuter Rail tracks in Canton, Massachusetts, on Feb. 26, 2025.
A sedan with heavy front end damage near the MBTA Commuter Rail tracks in Canton, Massachusetts, on Feb. 26, 2025.

The issue is causing cancellations on the line and shuttle buses are providing service between Canton Center and Stoughton. Riders should expect delays.

More details on what happened were not immediately released.

