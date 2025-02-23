Middleborough

Truck hits train bridge in Middleborough, affecting MBTA service

The 9:15 a.m. Commuter Rail train from Middleborough was canceled because of the incident, according to the MBTA

By Asher Klein

A truck crashed into a train bridge, damaging it, in Middleborough, Massachusetts, on Sunday morning, police said.

MBTA Commuter Rail service was affected.

The roughly 6:30 a.m. crash left the dumpster truck on its side and the driver hurt, according to Massachusetts State Police. The driver's injuries weren't life-threatening.

The crash closed part of Route 105, near Interstate 495, for more than two hours, police said.

The 9:15 a.m. Commuter Rail train from Middleborough was canceled because of the incident, according to the MBTA, while several other trains to and from Middleborough were terminating at Bridgewater, with shuttle bus service carrying passengers to Middleborough.

