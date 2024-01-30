Hyde Park

MBTA Commuter Rail train hits and kills man in Hyde Park

A man carrying suitcases was hit while trying to cross from one track to another at the Hyde Park commuter rail station in Boston, according to MBTA Transit Police

A man was fatally hit by a train Tuesday in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood.

MBTA Transit Police said the crash occurred around 3:10 p.m. at the Hyde Park commuter rail station.

The man was holding a suitcase while trying to cross from one track to another, attempting to get over a fence, when he was hit by the Providence/Stoughton Line train.

The victim was pronounced dead from his injuries, according to authorities.

Foul play is not suspected, transit police said. The incident is under investigation.

Significant delays were expected on the Providence/Stoughton Line and the Franklin/Foxboro Line.

