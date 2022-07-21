MBTA Commuter Trains Delayed Over ‘Fire Department Activity' in Hyde Park

Commuter trains were running up to an hour late on the MBTA Fairmount, Franklin and Foxboro lines Thursday afternoon after an incident at Readville Station in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, the transit agency said.

It wasn't immediately clear what kind of incident prompted the delays, which appeared to involve Fairmount Line Train 929, headed outbound. It was stopped before the station amid what the MBTA repeatedly referred to as "fire department activity."

Normal service was restored about 45 minutes after the initial delay, according to tweets from the MBTA Commuter Rail account.

Fairmount Line Train 929 (3:30 pm from South Station) is stopped before Readville and is currently 5-15 minutes behind schedule due to fire department activity. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) July 21, 2022

⚠️ Franklin/Foxboro Line and Fairmount Line trains are experiencing significant delays due to fire department activity near Readville. Trains may hold as they approach the area. Individual alerts will be sent as needed. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) July 21, 2022

✔️ The fire department activity near Readville has been cleared. Normal service is resuming on the Franklin/Foxboro Line and Fairmount Line with residual delays. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) July 21, 2022

NBC10 Boston is reaching out to the MBTA for more information.

The delay comes hours after an MBTA Orange Line train caught fire crossing the Mystic River from Medford into Somerville, prompting the roughly 200 people on board to evacuate.

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak addressed a startling Orange Line train fire that had passengers evacuating down the tracks from the middle of a bridge over the Mystic River Thursday.