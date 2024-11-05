2 more MBTA employees fired amid Cabot Yard investigation

The MBTA has terminated two more employees amid an investigation into suspected criminal activity at the Cabot Yard maintenance facility, the agency said Tuesday.

MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng previously confirmed the firings of four others at a press conference last week. Eleven employees were initially placed on leave over the investigation.

The employees have not been publicly identified, nor has the T specified exactly what kind of misconduct prompted the firings. The ongoing investigation involves the alleged misuse of resources for non-work related activities.

Ten MBTA workers are under criminal investigation for allegedly working on private vehicles while on the clock at the facility where the T fixes and stores buses and Red Line trains.

The Cabot Yard facility is used to store and maintain Red Line vehicles and buses, and it’s where Red Line track workers and inspectors are based.

"This alleged misconduct does not reflect the values of the MBTA community, and it has not and will not impact the progress we are delivering across the system. We are taking these allegations very seriously, as we have an obligation to the public we serve and to our workforce to ensure that every employee meets the highest standards of conduct. We will continue to take all necessary actions to ensure accountability based on the findings of the investigation and prevent a situation like this from happening again," Eng wrote in a previous media statement.

The T has said it will take all necessary disciplinary actions regarding this matter. Management also plans to increase site visits.