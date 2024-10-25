MBTA employees on leave, suspected of criminal activity

Nearly a dozen MBTA employees are on leave, and they're part of a criminal investigation.

And now, the T is responding.

The Cabot Yard maintenance facility in South Boston is at the center of this investigation. The facility is used to store and maintain Red Line vehicles and buses, and it’s where Red Line track workers and inspectors are based.

MBTA Transit Police are conducting an investigation into potential employee misconduct.

Ten employees have been placed on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the ongoing investigation. It involves the alleged misuse of resources for non-work related activities.

The Boston Globe reports the allegations are that these employees were working on private vehicles at Cabot Yard during work hours.

It’s unclear how this alleged criminal activity was discovered.

In a statement, MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng said, “We take these allegations very seriously, and any findings from this investigation will be addressed appropriately and in alignment with our core values. As public servants, we have an obligation to properly fulfill our duties…”

The T says it will take all necessary disciplinary actions regarding this matter.