MBTA fare engagement officers cracking down on skipped payments

The T said the teams are there to educate riders about paying fares and to inform them about future enforcement

By Jeff Saperstone

NBC Universal, Inc.

The MBTA said it is making moves to stop fare evasion. 

A recent NBC10 Boston report highlighted numerous riders streaming onto Green Line trains, sometimes 25 to 30 people at a time, without even glancing at the payment system. 

On Friday fare engagement teams were out on the B branch at Babcock Street Station. 

The T said the teams are there to educate riders about paying fares and to inform them about future enforcement. 

Starting next year, fare engagement teams will have hand-held devices to verify that riders are in fact paying.

Once those fare checks do begin, those teams could issue warnings or fines if you don’t pay a fare. 

On parts of the MBTA Green Line, where multiple sets of train doors open at each stop, fare evasion remains a consistent occurrence.

There’s still no exact date as to when that will begin.

Since there are no fare gates at above-ground stations on the B branch of the Green Line, riders are supposed to pay when they get on board. 

Some riders told NBC10 Boston that ever since the T implemented ‘Tap to Pay’, it’s been easier to get a free ride since you can board from any door. 

The MBTA has estimated it could lose $25 million a year from lost fares.

An issue the agency hopes to alleviate with the use of fare engagement teams.

This article tagged under:

MBTA
