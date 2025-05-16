MBTA fare engagement officers cracking down on skipped payments

The MBTA said it is making moves to stop fare evasion.
A recent NBC10 Boston report highlighted numerous riders streaming onto Green Line trains, sometimes 25 to 30 people at a time, without even glancing at the payment system.
On Friday fare engagement teams were out on the B branch at Babcock Street Station.
The T said the teams are there to educate riders about paying fares and to inform them about future enforcement.
Starting next year, fare engagement teams will have hand-held devices to verify that riders are in fact paying.
Once those fare checks do begin, those teams could issue warnings or fines if you don’t pay a fare.
There’s still no exact date as to when that will begin.
Since there are no fare gates at above-ground stations on the B branch of the Green Line, riders are supposed to pay when they get on board.
Some riders told NBC10 Boston that ever since the T implemented ‘Tap to Pay’, it’s been easier to get a free ride since you can board from any door.
The MBTA has estimated it could lose $25 million a year from lost fares.
An issue the agency hopes to alleviate with the use of fare engagement teams.