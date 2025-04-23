MBTA: Fare-free buses more viable systemwide than select routes

If MBTA overseers want to make more bus routes fare-free, the best approach would be to eliminate rider costs across the entire bus network rather than in a handful of locations, T staff concluded.

Top MBTA officials wrote in a report to lawmakers that short-term, route-specific pilot programs running certain buses without fares are "unsustainable and not recommended."

Instead, they said making the full bus system fare-free has potential to provide "several material benefits," including better accessibility and higher ridership -- as long as the agency can secure a dedicated funding stream to cover the tens of millions of dollars annually that such a landmark shift would cost.

"Any future fare-free bus service expansions should be designed and implemented to serve the entire bus network, not limited to specific routes chosen on a municipality-by-municipality or similar basis," the report to lawmakers, accompanied by a letter from MBTA Chief of Policy and Strategic Planning Lynsey Heffernan, said.

The report, filed with the Legislature earlier this month, features a new cost estimate for eliminating MBTA bus fares that's a bit lower than prior projections. Based on the latest ridership data, T officials now expect fare-free buses would cost between $72 million and $121 million per year, plus up to $9 million in additional vehicle capital costs.

The biggest contributors to the price tag would be forgone fare revenue -- though T staff noted that some bus riders with mixed commutes would still get charged once they transfer to a train -- and added paratransit service.

Under the Americans with Disabilities Act, the T would be required to offer paratransit service free of charge to riders if it made the bus network free. Officials expect running the RIDE without fares would lead to a surge in demand.

Given those added costs "and the limited funding sources" available, MBTA analysts stressed that "any additional expansions of fare-free bus service should be accompanied by permanent, dedicated funding that avoids the risk of leaving the MBTA with unfunded service commitments in the future."

The T already has a few fare-free bus options in place. The Silver Line 1, or SL1, runs free to passengers from Logan International Airport, funded by the Massachusetts Port Authority to incentivize public transit and ease riders into the T's system.

Three bus routes in Boston -- the 28 from Mattapan Station to Ruggles, the 23 from Ashmont to Ruggles, and the 29 from Mattapan Station to Jackson Square -- have also been running without fares for more than three years. That pilot has been funded by Boston, mostly using American Rescue Plan Act dollars, and is set to continue through February 2026.

Reports have found that the fare-free options increased ridership on the bus routes and that roughly four in 10 users saved money as a result.

T staff wrote in their new report that it's not clear "what utility additional pilots would serve" beyond what officials have learned from Boston.

"Given the extensive time and resources devoted to the 23 / 28 / 29 program and the findings gathered from the experience, the utility of additional limited-duration pilots selected on a route-by-route basis is up to debate," they wrote. "What additional questions or new areas of research are not addressed or explored by the 23 / 28 / 29 program but would be addressed by new fare-free bus pilots in the MBTA service area? Would additional 'pilots' be designed as tests of a new idea or functionality before rolling it out more broadly, or would they operate as a method of delivering the benefits of fare-free bus to additional riders on more bus routes without a novel research purpose?"

Lawmakers and Gov. Maura Healey used the fiscal year 2025 state budget to fund fare-free service at the 15 regional transit authorities across Massachusetts, leading to a significant growth in ridership.

Healey and the House are moving in the upcoming budget process to boost state support for the T significantly, though neither plan envisions money specifically to cover fare-free buses.