MBTA General Manager to Discuss Orange Line Progress Tuesday

The MBTA's general manager is expected to give an update Tuesday on the ongoing Orange Line shutdown, less than a week before service is scheduled to resume.

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak is scheduled to speak with news media at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday to provide the latest information about the project.

The shutdown is scheduled to end early next Monday, and Poftak said last week that the MBTA was on pace to wrap up on time. Poftak said at the time that work was two-thirds done.

The Orange Line is scheduled to remain shut down until Sept. 19, and the MBTA says 66% of the work has been completed.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Orange Line's historic shutdown by the MBTA began Aug. 19, and in its place, shuttles have been traversing through Boston and other suburbs typically serviced by the transit line. Crews have been working around the clock to complete five years' worth of track and signal replacement, along with maintenance and other projects during the 30-day period.

When service resumes, the majority of Orange Line trains on the rails will consist of new cars — double what the MBTA had running before the shutdown.

As we install new Orange Line rails, we're thermite welding - a process where molten metal fuses ends into continuous rail for a stronger bond & smoother ride. Before rails can be used at full speed, trains will travel slower during a temporary monitoring phase.#BuildingABetterT pic.twitter.com/TUt8kWH4JY — MBTA (@MBTA) September 13, 2022

There will be other improvements as well, including upgraded lighting at stations and quicker trips thanks to upgraded rails and signaling systems.

The shutdown has certainly caused some headaches for commuters and residents. Some people have even said their commutes into work have doubled in the train service's absence.

Poftak said that Thursday, with Boston Public Schools students returning, was the busiest day the MBTA has seen since the shutdown began.

School is back in session in Boston, which will test the Orange Line shutdown -- 28 Boston Pulbic Schools and 10 college are along the subway route.

The work is part of the MBTA’s response to a safety Federal Transit Administration review following several problems and accidents that have led to injuries, and in one case, the death of a rider. The FTA released a scathing 90-page report two weeks ago that said the MBTA has for years prioritized capital projects over safety and maintenance.