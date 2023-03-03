MBTA Orders Changes After Ceiling Panel Falls ‘Very Close' to Red Line Rider

Days after a ceiling panel fell at the Red Line's Harvard Station, the acting head of the MBTA ordered many similar panels to be removed systemwide.

Interim MBTA General Manager Jeffrey Gonneville said the panel fell "very close" to a rider Wednesday afternoon, and that "we are extremely fortunate that there wasn't an injury as a result."

The insulation panel came down on the southbound platform Wednesday just before 4 p.m. No one was injured, but a second panel was remoted from the ceiling in the aftermath.

Now, following an inspection of the station that found, at least preliminarily, that corrosion from water caused the roughly 20-pound piece of metal to crash down, panels at stations systemwide will be taken down where they only have an aesthetic use. Already, about 10 have been removed at Harvard Station, and a full audit of station ceilings across the T will take weeks, Gonneville said

He called it "the most recent example of the work we have ahead of us to bring the system back into good repair."

Asked what he'd say to riders concerned that gaping holes in station ceilings might make them look shabby, Gonneville said, "Anyone that rides our system and knows our system is very familiar with the condition of our system," and added that it's necessary for inspectors to get access to such spaces.