MBTA Green Line B Branch Construction Begins

The MBTA began construction Monday on a yearlong project to consolidate some of its B branch stops on the Green Line.

The $29 million project will consolidate four B branch stops into two new stations. St. Paul Street and BU West stations will become the Armory Street station, and the Babcock Street and Pleasant Street stations will become the Babcock Street station. The current Pleasant Street stop is slated to permanently close on February 26.

The MBTA says the changes will include longer platforms, security upgrades, and faster service on Commonwealth Avenue, where Boston University is located.

Shuttles will replace train service as crews work late evenings and through the weekends.