MBTA Green Line Extension to Medford Opens Monday; Leaders Expect High Ridership

In just three days, the MBTA's Green Line Extension project to Medford will finally be up and running.

Local leaders expect high ridership numbers right off the bat.

The extension will open up five new Green Line stops, which will connect Medford and Somerville to the Green Line. The project broke ground back 2018, and cost around $2.8 billion.

The project has seen its fair share of delays, but starting on Monday, passengers will be able to get all the way to Tufts onboard the new extension.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

We're just 1 week away from the grand opening of the #GreenLineExtension's Medford Branch. While we prepare for opening day on Monday, December 12, enjoy this preview of the 5 brand-new Green Line stations connecting Medford and Somerville to Boston and beyond.#BuildingABetterT pic.twitter.com/bKDHV8g2EL — MBTA (@MBTA) December 5, 2022

Medford's mayor said the opening will mark a major step forward for the community.

"It’s just such a positive thing for the community," Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo Koehn said. "You’re also going to see a number of developers that are going to want to build housing. And people want to live and work near transit. So you’re going to see a great amount of development in and around this district."

The Union Square branch of the Green Line extension opened back in March.