Shuttle buses replacing Green Line service after derailment at Government Center

Shuttle buses are replacing MBTA Green Line service in downtown Boston Thursday morning after a derailment at Government Center overnight.

The buses are replacing service between Copley and Haymarket, according to a post from the T on X. Riders can use the Orange Line for alternate service between North Station and Back Bay.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The MBTA said that the derailment involved a maintenance vehicle.

Green Line Update: Shuttle buses replace service between Copley and Haymarket due to the derailment of an overnight track maintenance vehicle at Government Center.



Passengers may use the Orange line for alternate service downtown between North Station and Back Bay. https://t.co/7Ci5GejouE — MBTA (@MBTA) February 20, 2025

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

More details were not immediately available.