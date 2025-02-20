MBTA

Shuttle buses replacing Green Line service after derailment at Government Center

The MBTA posted on X that the derailment involved a maintenance vehicle

By Thea DiGiammerino

Green Line MBTA

Shuttle buses are replacing MBTA Green Line service in downtown Boston Thursday morning after a derailment at Government Center overnight.

The buses are replacing service between Copley and Haymarket, according to a post from the T on X. Riders can use the Orange Line for alternate service between North Station and Back Bay.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The MBTA said that the derailment involved a maintenance vehicle.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

More details were not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

MBTA
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us