Shuttle buses replacing Green Line service after derailment at Government Center

Shuttle buses are replacing MBTA Green Line service in downtown Boston Thursday morning after a derailment at Government Center overnight.
The buses are replacing service between Copley and Haymarket, according to a post from the T on X. Riders can use the Orange Line for alternate service between North Station and Back Bay.
The MBTA said that the derailment involved a maintenance vehicle.
Green Line Update: Shuttle buses replace service between Copley and Haymarket due to the derailment of an overnight track maintenance vehicle at Government Center.— MBTA (@MBTA) February 20, 2025
Passengers may use the Orange line for alternate service downtown between North Station and Back Bay. https://t.co/7Ci5GejouE
More details were not immediately available.