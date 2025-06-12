There will be less Green Line service this summer, MBTA says. Here's why

There will be fewer Green Line trains available starting this weekend as the MBTA moves forward with a project to install a train protection system throughout its entire fleet aimed at improving safety.

According to the MBTA, the Green Line Train Protection System (GLTPS) combines vehicle and wayside equipment to avoid train-on-train collisions, provide stop signal overrun protection, and incorporate speed enforcement.

This $113 million project was first recommended by federal regulators 16 years ago following two serious Green Line crashes.

The MBTA says it has been performing site and vehicle fleet surveys to assess existing equipment and develop preliminary design and installation plans.

The project will then happen in two phases, according to the MBTA:

Phase 1: Deployment of a warning system that will provide audible and visual alarms notifying the operator of an impending collision or speed violation.

Phase 2: Deployment of an automatic train protection functionality that features real-time train location and speed enforcement. This will prevent overruns (when stop signals are run through), train-to-train collisions, speeding in permanent or temporary slow zones, and will protect workers in the right of way.

The service reductions this summer are being done to briefly remove train cars from service in order to install the necessary new equipment.

By the end of this year, those A/V alarms are expected to be in place on all Green Line trains.

According to the MBTA, the GLTPS system will use safety monitoring equipment to transmit data to the train as it moves along the tracks. Using onboard alerts and communications, the system will notify the operator when another vehicle is detected, when the vehicle is speeding, and can automatically stop the train at stop signals.

The rider benefits are increased safety (reduced risk of train-to-train collision) and capacity (improved travel times from fewer unplanned stops), the MBTA says.

The work that needs to be done this summer will reduce the total number of trips when schools are not in session by about 2%. Service reductions will begin Sunday.