MBTA

5 hurt when Green Line trains collide in Somerville; E Branch service suspended

"The MBTA apologizes to Green Line customers who are impacted by the disruption in service, following a late night incident involving two trains," the agency said in a statement

By Asher Klein

A Green Line trolley at East Somerville Station, where the MBTA said two trains collided early Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025.
NBC10 Boston

An MBTA Green Line train carrying passengers hit an out-of-service train at a station in Somerville, Massachusetts, early Sunday morning, the T said.

One passenger, who reported a neck injury, and all four Green Line operators were taken to the hospital after the 12:30 a.m. collision at East Somerville Station, the agency said.

Shuttle service was being brought in between North Station in Boston and Medford/Tufts Station at the end of the E Branch.

"The MBTA apologizes to Green Line customers who are impacted by the disruption in service, following a late night incident involving two trains," the agency said in a statement.

The NTSB, the federal transportation crash investigation agency, was being brought in to investigate what happened, according to the T. The Federal Transit Administration was alerted as well.

