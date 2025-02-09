5 hurt when Green Line trains collide in Somerville; E Branch service suspended

An MBTA Green Line train carrying passengers hit an out-of-service train at a station in Somerville, Massachusetts, early Sunday morning, the T said.

One passenger, who reported a neck injury, and all four Green Line operators were taken to the hospital after the 12:30 a.m. collision at East Somerville Station, the agency said.

Shuttle service was being brought in between North Station in Boston and Medford/Tufts Station at the end of the E Branch.

"The MBTA apologizes to Green Line customers who are impacted by the disruption in service, following a late night incident involving two trains," the agency said in a statement.

The NTSB, the federal transportation crash investigation agency, was being brought in to investigate what happened, according to the T. The Federal Transit Administration was alerted as well.