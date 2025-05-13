Order alleges former MBTA official violated conflict of interest laws

The commission overseeing ethics laws alleged Tuesday that a former MBTA official violated the state conflict of interest law by unfairly favoring a friend's recycling company in a $1.3 million per year MBTA procurement.

The State Ethics Commission's Enforcement Division outlined its allegations in an "order to show cause," asserting that now retired MBTA Environmental Compliance Manager Thomas Daly also worked for his friend's company, was paid by the company in relation to MBTA matters, and provided his friend with information about other companies' responses to MBTA requests for proposals in 2022 and 2023.

The order, which runs 28 pages and includes screenshots of text message exchanges, alleges that Daly and the unnamed owner of a recycling company were friends since at least 2017, and Daly was employed by the company since at least 2019. In 2017, Daly allegedly sent the recycling company owner technical specifications for a planned RFP for a comprehensive waste management program.

"After the MBTA issued the RFP in 2019, Daly served on the MBTA's selection committee and inflated his bid evaluation scores to unfairly favor his friend's company," the commission said, citing its order. "The MBTA ultimately awarded the recycling company a three-year contract worth $1.3 million per year with two one-year options. Before the contract expired in June 2024, Daly worked on the successor comprehensive waste management program procurement for the MBTA and again worked to unfairly favor his friend's company in that process prior to retiring in January 2024."

The commission also alleged that Daly provided the company with other companies' responses to a 2022 RFP for the disposal of Orange Line cars and a 2023 request for information for MBTA waste-recycle management.

The order alleges that Daly violated the conflict of interest law's prohibitions against a state employee participating in any matter in which they or business organizations that employ them have a financial interest; having a financial interest in a state contract; and using their official position to secure an unwarranted privilege of substantial value for themself or anyone else.

"In addition, Daly allegedly informed the MBTA that the recycling company was interested in bidding for rubber-disposal work for the MBTA. As Daly recommended to the MBTA's procurement manager, the MBTA awarded the rubber disposal work to the recycling company through a $16,000 purchase order," according to the order, which states that the recycler paid Daly more than $81,000 between 2020 and 2023.

Before filing the order, the Enforcement Division gives the subject the opportunity to resolve the matter through a disposition agreement, according to the commission, which said it will schedule a public hearing on the allegations against Daly within 90 days.