MBTA

Woman Arrested, Man Sought in Separate Orange Line Incidents Monday

By Asher Klein

A person of interest in a case of lewd conduct at the Orange Line's Jackson Square Station in Boston.
MBTA Transit Police

Two separate incidents took place on the Orange Line in Jamaica Plain Monday, resulting in a woman's arrest over an incident involving a hammer and a search for a man after a case of public lewdness, police said.

MBTA Transit Police said a female passenger was subjected to open and gross lewdness about 7:40 a.m. Monday at the Stony Brook Station. They shared video of another rider walking down the station's platform, calling him a person of interest.

Anyone with information about the man was asked to call police at 617-222-1050.

That night at about 9:30 p.m., a woman was arrested a stop away, at the Jackson Square Station, for trying to hit other riders with a hammer on an Orange Line train, police said. The 38-year-old was not identified.

