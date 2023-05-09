Woman Arrested, Man Sought in Separate Orange Line Incidents Monday

Two separate incidents took place on the Orange Line in Jamaica Plain Monday, resulting in a woman's arrest over an incident involving a hammer and a search for a man after a case of public lewdness, police said.

MBTA Transit Police said a female passenger was subjected to open and gross lewdness about 7:40 a.m. Monday at the Stony Brook Station. They shared video of another rider walking down the station's platform, calling him a person of interest.

Anyone with information about the man was asked to call police at 617-222-1050.

ID Sought re: Open & Gross Lewdness at # MBTA Stony Brook Station 5/8 at 7:40AM. Subject targets a female to victimize with said criminal activity. Recognize this Person of Interest. Pls contact us w/any info at 617-222-1050 pic.twitter.com/GV3dogTDm2 — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) May 9, 2023

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

That night at about 9:30 p.m., a woman was arrested a stop away, at the Jackson Square Station, for trying to hit other riders with a hammer on an Orange Line train, police said. The 38-year-old was not identified.