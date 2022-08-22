Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
MBTA
Live Blog

MBTA Orange Line Shutdown: Live Updates, Maps, Schedule, And News

Monday is the first weekday commute that will be impacted by the 30-day closure of the Orange Line and portions of the Green Line

Getty Images

The first big test of the MBTA's 30-day closure of the Orange Line will come Monday, when tens of thousands of people attempting to commute to work and school will be forced to seek alternate routes, including the commuter rail, shuttle, buses and even bikes.

Complicating matters is the fact that at 5 a.m. Monday, the partial closure of the Green Line also began.

All of this could make for a mess on the roads, rails and even for pedestrians. NBC10 Boston will have over a dozen reporters out in the field Monday talking with commuters, riding shuttles and experiencing the unprecedented shutdown with you.

Follow along with our coverage all day in our live blog below:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

MBTABOSTONOrange Linegreen line
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us