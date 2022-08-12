Local

MBTA

WATCH: MBTA Passengers Walk Off Disabled Green Line Train, Through Tunnel

Footage shows riders of a Green Line train walking through a tunnel as problems on the MBTA continue

By Mike Pescaro

NBC Universal, Inc.

The MBTA is experiencing some more problems Friday, with riders forced to walk through a tunnel after a power issue on a Green Line train.

Shuttle buses are replacing trains between Kenmore and Government Center because of a power problem, the MBTA said shortly before 6:30 p.m. in a tweet. The agency later said in a statement that three trains, each carrying about 100 people, were "unable to move within the tunnels between Hynes and Kenmore."

Video shared on social media shows people exiting a Green Line train and walking through a tunnel.

Earlier Friday afternoon, Blue Line service was also replaced by shuttle buses between Orient Heights and Wonderland. The MBTA said around 6 p.m. that service had resumed with delays of about 15 minutes.

The incidents come a week before the entire Orange Line shuts down for 30 days starting Aug. 19. Beginning on Aug. 22, the new Green Line extension will also shut down through Sept. 18.

The MBTA released its plan Friday for travel alternatives. "A Rider's Guide to Planning Ahead" details the shuttle bus and Commuter Rail options that will be available.

