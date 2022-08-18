Mayor Wu to Give Update Ahead of Orange Line Shutdown, Now a Day Away

The 30-day closure of the MBTA's Orange Line is now just a day away, as the City of Boston prepares for a major shakeup to its transportation system.

The Orange Line's trains are scheduled to stop running at 9 p.m. Friday, and even as the closure draws nearer, new information and changes to the shutdown plan continue to trickle out. Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge are expected to share an update Thursday morning on "Boston’s most recent preparations ahead of the MBTA’s Orange Line repair shutdown."

The new plan, announced during a community meeting Wednesday night at Josiah Quincy Elementary involves, involves adding two more bus options to service Chinatown and Tufts Medical Center.

Orange Line trains aren't running from Aug. 19 to Sept. 18 and Green Line trains don't run past Government Center from Aug. 22 to Sept. 18, giving the MBTA a chance to complete major maintenance work on the troubled train system. Commuters will have to temporarily turn to alternative ways of getting around, like the commuter rail, Bluebikes or shuttle buses the MBTA is putting on Boston's roads during the shutdown.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The MBTA responded Wednesday to growing pressure to include Chinatown in its shuttle bus plan after the Boston neighborhood was omitted from its original plan for shuttle buses to replace Orange Line service during the monthlong shutdown.

Residents had a chance to weigh in Wednesday during a meeting with local leaders and the MBTA. The meeting began at 6 p.m. at Josiah Quincy Elementary School in Chinatown. The MBTA announced the plan on Twitter while the meeting was still underway, saying it intended to add a stop to the outbound Silver Line route.

The DCR's updated plan released Wednesday night states "rolling detours" will only last a few days, as opposed to two weeks of moving closures.

The new plan also involves adding two more bus options to service Chinatown and Tufts Medical Center.

Meanwhile, the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation said Wednesday that the Southwest Corridor Park bike path will now only have a few days of "rolling detours," as opposed to two weeks of moving closures.

That's after a public outcry about the original plan, since the bike path is already popular with commuters and runs parallel to the Orange Line for about four miles from Forest Hills, the train's southern terminus, to Back Bay, linking Jamaica Plain, Roxbury, Back Bay and the South End.

During a news conference Monday, officials referred to this project and its impact as the "Orange Line Super Surge," while detailing how it will be felt by almost all commuters in this region. They even urged people to change their commute if they can.

The MBTA's shutdown of the Orange Line begins Friday.

“All roadway users, whether you drive bike or walk, will see changes in your everyday commute and your commute will likely be longer In these areas," State Highway Administrator at MASSDOT Jonathan Gulliver said earlier in the week. "If possible, avoid the region altogether until the diversion has concluded."

Transit officials have released an image to illustrate the traffic impacts the train closures will likely have. The red shown over much of the Greater Boston area represents the temporary congestion the Orange Line project is projected to cause. The anticipated delays are frustrating to many people in the area.

MassDOT

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu spoke publicly Tuesday for the first time since the MBTA released its initial plans to help commuters navigate the coming 30-day Orange Line shutdown, acknowledging that the early days "are going to be iffy."