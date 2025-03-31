MBTA Red Line's Ashmont branch service suspended starting Tuesday

Service on the Ashmont branch of the MBTA's Red Line will be suspended in April for construction work, according to the T.

Free shuttle bus service will replace Red Line service between JFK/UMASS and Ashmont from April 1 to April 9. Then, from April 10 to April 30, shuttle trains will provide service between the stops.

According to the MBTA:

Weekday shuttle buses between JFK/UMass and Ashmont will operate every 3 - 5 minutes all day.

Weekday shuttle buses between Ashmont and Mattapan will operate every five-to-six minutes all day

Weekend shuttle buses between JFK/UMass and Mattapan via Ashmont will operate every 8 - 12 minutes, with some shuttle buses terminating at Ashmont.

Shuttle trains will travel back and forth on a single track and will have longer travel times than traditional trains.

The closure is to accommodate critical track work on the Ashmont Branch and Mattapan line. The agency will also take the time to make improvements, including walkway replacements, track and power upgrades, stairway improvements, power switch box replacements, duct bank replacements and other station work and safety inspections.

Riders can also use the Fairmount Commuter Rail Line during this service change.

For more information on planned closures, click here.