The MBTA was warning passengers of delays along the Red Line early Tuesday morning.

The transit agency said to expect 25-minute delays due to a disabled track maintenance vehicle between Charles/MGH and Kendall/MIT.

The announcement was made just before 5:30 a.m.

The delay was cleared by around 6:15 a.m.