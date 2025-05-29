5 arrested over MBTA Red Line track inspections that didn't happen

Five current and former MBTA employees were arrested Thursday for allegedly lying about conducting Red Line track inspections last year, federal prosecutors said.

Surveillance video shows four former track inspectors doing other things, like working on private vehicles or sitting idly while they said in records that they were inspecting track, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts said in a news release Thursday. Their supervisor at the Cabot Yard inspection facility allegedly not only knew they weren't on the job, prosecutors said he had them work on his vehicle, too.

Prosecutors said that these people had been indicted: Brain Pfaffinger, 47, of Marshfield; Ronald Gamble, 62, of Dorchester; Jensen Vatel, 42, of Brockton; Nathalie Mendes, 53, of New Bedford; and Andy Vicente, 36, of Bridgewater.

They were due in federal court in Boston Thursday. It wasn't immediately clear if they had attorneys who could speak to the charges.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the MBTA for comment.

The MBTA has has been investigating suspected criminal activity at the Cabot Yard maintenance facility, where Red Line vehicles and buses are stored and where Red Line track workers and inspectors are based. In October, General Manager Phil Eng announced that four employees had been terminated, with seven on leave.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.