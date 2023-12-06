MBTA

MBTA removes 12 Green Line speed restrictions

The work involves significant track replacement work and structural repairs to update the system as well as things like accessibility upgrades and better signage

By Thea DiGiammerino

MBTA

As maintenance work continues across the system, the MBTA announced Wednesday that it has removed speed restrictions in 12 locations on the Green Line tracks.

There have been scheduled closures and service diversions on the Green Line's multiple branches since late November to allow crews to do what in many cases is long overdue work on the tracks.

“Repairing our infrastructure is essential to providing a safe and more reliable trip for our riders. Equally important is rebuilding public trust in our ability to deliver for them. Through close collaboration between contractors’ crews and our growing in-house Maintenance of Way staff, the MBTA continues to demonstrate a new way of doing business at the T and safely improving our tracks and infrastructure,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng in a media statement Wednesday.

The following restrictions are now gone:

Speed Restriction NumberRestriction Information and LocationStatus
549463Eastbound between Copley and ArlingtonRemoved
329396Eastbound between Arlington and BoylstonRemoved
334875Westbound between Boylston and ArlingtonRemoved
550535Westbound between Boylston and ArlingtonRemoved
330367Westbound between Boylston and ArlingtonRemoved
549432Eastbound near BU East on the B branchRemoved
325606Eastbound between Museum of Fine Arts and Northeastern on the E branchRemoved
524649Eastbound at Brigham Circle on the E branchRemoved
525852Westbound between Prudential and Symphony on the E branchRemoved
524566Westbound between Symphony and Northeastern on the E branchRemoved
525593Westbound between Symphony and Northeastern on the E branchRemoved
325612Westbound between Northeastern and Museum of Fine Arts on the E branchRemoved

The MBTA said it was also able to shorten two speed restrictions on the Green Line E Branch between Prudential and Copley stations.

More work continues on the Green Line and other aspects of the system. For more details on the progress, click here.

