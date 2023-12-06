MBTA removes 12 Green Line speed restrictions

As maintenance work continues across the system, the MBTA announced Wednesday that it has removed speed restrictions in 12 locations on the Green Line tracks.

There have been scheduled closures and service diversions on the Green Line's multiple branches since late November to allow crews to do what in many cases is long overdue work on the tracks.

“Repairing our infrastructure is essential to providing a safe and more reliable trip for our riders. Equally important is rebuilding public trust in our ability to deliver for them. Through close collaboration between contractors’ crews and our growing in-house Maintenance of Way staff, the MBTA continues to demonstrate a new way of doing business at the T and safely improving our tracks and infrastructure,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng in a media statement Wednesday.

The work involves significant track replacement work and structural repairs to update the system as well as things like accessibility upgrades and better signage

The following restrictions are now gone:

Speed Restriction Number Restriction Information and Location Status 549463 Eastbound between Copley and Arlington Removed 329396 Eastbound between Arlington and Boylston Removed 334875 Westbound between Boylston and Arlington Removed 550535 Westbound between Boylston and Arlington Removed 330367 Westbound between Boylston and Arlington Removed 549432 Eastbound near BU East on the B branch Removed 325606 Eastbound between Museum of Fine Arts and Northeastern on the E branch Removed 524649 Eastbound at Brigham Circle on the E branch Removed 525852 Westbound between Prudential and Symphony on the E branch Removed 524566 Westbound between Symphony and Northeastern on the E branch Removed 525593 Westbound between Symphony and Northeastern on the E branch Removed 325612 Westbound between Northeastern and Museum of Fine Arts on the E branch Removed

The MBTA said it was also able to shorten two speed restrictions on the Green Line E Branch between Prudential and Copley stations.

More work continues on the Green Line and other aspects of the system. For more details on the progress, click here.