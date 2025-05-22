MBTA replaces Orange Line service with shuttle buses ‘due to flood conditions'

Shuttle buses are replacing rail service Thursday evening on part of the Orange Line of the MBTA because of "flood conditions near Ruggles."

The service interruption comes as a nor'easter brings heavy rain to the Boston area.

The buses are running between Ruggles and Jackson Square, the MBTA said.

Also on Thursday, shuttle buses replaced service on the Mattapan Branch of the Red Line, running from Mattapan to Ashmont, "due to tree limbs making contact with overhead wires."

No further information was immediately available.