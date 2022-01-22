MBTA Says ‘Human Error' Is Focus of Investigation After Woman Killed in Train Collision

The MBTA says a preliminary investigation has revealed that human error was a factor Friday when a commuter rail train collided with a car in Wilmington, Massachusetts, killing the 68-year-old woman inside.

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak released a statement Saturday evening saying while the investigation into Roberta Sausville's death remains very active, they have learned enough to report that human error is the "primary focus" of investigators from MBTA Transit police, Massachusetts State Police, and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.

Poftak said he would like to let Sausville's "loved ones and the entire community know that we are making significant progress in establishing the facts and circumstances of this terrible tragedy."

Sausville's vehicle was struck just before 6 p.m. by an inbound Haverhill Line commuter rail train at a railroad crossing on Middlesex Avenue in Wilmington. The Boston-bound train struck the driver's side of Sausville's car near the North Wilmington MBTA Station, and she was pronounced dead on scene as a result of the crash.

Following the fatal collision Friday, multiple witnesses reported that the crossing arms did not go down as the train went by, only coming down after the fact. MBTA Transit Police Supt. Richard Sullivan said at the time that part of the investigation would look at whether or not the signal's crossing arms were working at the time of the crash and whether or not any crews had recently worked on them.

In his update Saturday, Poftak said that less than an hour before the "heartbreaking accident," a signal maintainer for Keolis -- the company that operates the commuter rail -- was performing regularly scheduled testing and preventative maintenance of the railroad crossing's safety system.

Poftak says a preliminary investigation has revealed that following the testing, the safety system was not returned to its normal operating mode. This failure resulted in the crossing gates not coming down in a timely manner as the train approached Middlesex Avenue.

Investigators have not found any defects nor any other problems with the various elements that comprise the infrastructure of the railroad crossing system, Poftak added.

"On behalf of the MBTA and our Commuter Rail operator, Keolis, I want to offer our deepest sympathies to Ms. Sausville's family and friends in this difficult period of shock and sadness," Poftak said.

After investigators have completed their work, there will be a final report on the cause of this incident -- which had "devastating consequences," Poftak said -- as well as a summary of what measures the MBTA and Keolis will take to avoid this situation ever occurring again.