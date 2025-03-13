MBTA service suspended on part of Green Line in Boston

The MBTA says train service is suspended Wednesday evening on part of the Green Line in Boston.

Service is down between Park Street and Government Center, according to the MBTA.

"Riders downtown can use the Orange Line for alternative service," the MBTA said on social media.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the MBTA for more information, but did not immediately hear back.

