MBTA Services Shuttles to U.S. Open Amid Crowds

Several MBTA stations are providing shuttles to accommodate spectators headed to and from Brookline Country Club for the U.S. Open.

Shuttle service is available to Orange Line passengers at the Forest Hill stop.

The three Green Line stops with shuttle service include Boston College on the B branch, Cleveland Circle on the C branch, and Reservoir on the D branch.

Drivers are not accommodated at the Country Club, and there is no parking available.

Despite the large crowds, some people say the shuttles are the way to go.

"I took an Uber the first time and that was absolute chaos, so hopefully this time around is a little bit easier for us," one passenger said.