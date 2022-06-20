MBTA Slashing Subway Service Along Several Routes

If you take the Red, Orange or Blue MBTA subway lines, your commute may have just gotten longer.

Starting today, the MBTA is reducing service on those three lines to make up for staffing issues. Now the weekday schedules will resemble a weekend schedule, with longer wait times between trains.

These service cuts were announced Friday, just two days after the Federal Transit Administration issued several directives to the T, including addressing staffing shortages and training.

For example, the T is supposed to have 20 heavy rail dispatchers – they’re short six – so they were regularly working 16, and sometimes 20-hour shifts, according to the FTA.

People who rely on the T to get to work, school or appointments say they’ll have to change their morning routine to get where they need to go on time.

“People have the mentality that it’s like, oh yeah, the train comes every five minutes so if I miss this one the next one comes in like three minutes, but now it’s going to be like you have to be on time and you have to fix your schedule to correlate with the transportation,” said Samantha Alejo, a T rider. “That will definitely impact my route to work. It will probably take a little bit over an hour versus 45 minutes, so that definitely takes a chunk out of my day.”

The T said in a statement that, “These changes are the result of staffing challenges among the ranks of subway dispatchers in the MBTA’s Operations Control Center.”

The T says these changes will continue until they’ve increased the number of dispatchers. They’re launching a recruitment campaign, which includes a $10,000 bonus.