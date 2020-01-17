Next stop: your house?

The MBTA is auctioning off seven rail cars from the T, along with 31 buses. The available items range from Green Line cars to vintage buses, according to the company auctioning it off, Auctions International.

Bidding for all items started on Jan. 14 and will end on Tuesday, Jan. 28. The starting bid on items in both auctions was $500.

The interior and exterior of the trains have significant corrosion and structural damage, according to images posted on the auctioneer's site. Some of the cars and buses still have intact areas that bear resemblance to the leather seats and wooden interior currently found on the MBTA.

The rail cars and buses are not operational and any salvageable parts have already been removed, according to the MBTA. The listings note that all items will be sold on an “as is” and “where is” basis.

The latter means that all buyers are responsible for removing and transporting the items they purchase. Rail cars are currently located in Newton and buses in Everett.

Interested bidders can contact Toni-Marie Vaughn for inspection at 617-222-5629.

This is not the first time the MBTA has auctioned off old cars. In 2018, two 1978 commuter rail locomotives were sold for $4,050 to Costello Dismantling, a dismantling company based in West Wareham.

Some More Images of the MBTA Vehicles for Sale: