MBTA to Launch Commuter Rail Pilot Program From Foxboro to South Station

The MBTA announced Wednesday that it is launching a Foxboro weekday Commuter Rail Service pilot program, which is set to begin next month.

The one-year service pilot is slated to begin Monday, Sept. 12, the MBTA said in a news release, and will allow riders to travel between South Station and Foxboro Station with 11 inbound and 10 outbound weekday trains via the Fairmount and Franklin Commuter Rail lines.

The first pilot for this service began in October of 2019, but ended up getting canceled in spring 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We’re excited to again launch this weekday service pilot between Foxboro and South Station, providing access to transit for more Commuter Rail riders," MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in a news release. "We appreciate the collaboration with the Kraft Group, including in offering free parking at the station for the duration of the pilot. We continue to be committed to improving public transit across all of the communities we serve, and we look forward to analyzing the pilot’s data upon completion of the pilot."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Foxboro is in Zone 4 of the Commuter Rail, meaning passengers can expect to pay the following prices to ride into Boston.

One-way: $8.75

$8.75 Round-trip: $17.50

$17.50 Monthly Pass: $281 on CharlieTicket, $271 on the mTicket app

The MBTA currently offers special event train service to Foxboro, and midday service to Foxboro along the Franklin Commuter Rail line, its website shows.

During the pilot, parking will be free at Foxboro for riders.