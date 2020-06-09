As more people head back to work in Phase 2 of Gov. Charlie Baker's reopening plan, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority has announced it plans to increase services this month, anticipating higher passenger volume.

The transit agency said Tuesday that, although ridership remains low right now, service will begin ramping up on all T lines, dozens of bus routes and Commuter Rail lines in mid-June.

Starting June 21, regular weekday service will operate on the Blue Line while increased weekday service will operate on the Red, Orange, Green and Mattapan Lines, according to the MBTA. Service will also increase for nearly 60 bus routes.

The MBTA said the additional bus service on high-demand routes will allow for dispatchers to alleviate crowding. Passenger volume will be monitored and adjusted as needed, officials said.

With so many people staying home, ridership on the MBTA has plummeted. That may change as the state reopens, but is the T ready?

"As the Commonwealth continues its reopening phases and we begin boosting service for all modes, we will continue to protect the riding public and our workforce through enhanced safety protocols, including cleaning and sanitizing our stations and vehicles," MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in a statement.

On June 22, Commuter Rail service will be increased while ferry service will also resume on weekdays, the MBTA said.

The agency reminded customers to follow social distance guidelines and wear cloth face coverings while riding public transit.

"While service is increasing significantly, providing safe transit during the coronavirus pandemic is a shared responsibility among the MBTA, its customers, employers, and cities and towns," said Mass Department of Transportation Secretary and CEO Stephanie Pollack in a statement.

Enhanced cleaning protocols will continue as well.