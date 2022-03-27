MBTA to Temporarily Suspend Rail Service Close to Government Center Parking Garage Amid Recent Collapse

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) has announced that it plans to keep Green Line and Orange Line rail service suspended in the tunnels that travel beneath the Government Center Parking Garage, which collapsed last Saturday, pending an inspection of the area's infrastructure.

"The T will not resume rail service through this area until a team of structural engineers, examining and assessing infrastructure above and below the surface, confirms that subway service can safely resume," the organization said in a statement.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Orange Line & Green Line Update: Orange Line service will be suspended between North Station and Back Bay, effective at the start of service on Monday, March 28, until further notice due to the accident at the Government Center Garage. — MBTA (@MBTA) March 27, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Orange Line service will be suspended from North Station to Back Bay, while Green Line service will be suspended from North Station to Government Center. The T is offering shuttle bus service from North Station to Government Center, while regular Orange Line commuters are encouraged to utilize the stations between Park Street and Copley if their destination lies between Downtown Crossing and Back Bay.

There will be extra MTBA personnel available to assist commuters with the changes. The MTBA also encourages regular commuters to work from home if possible.