MBTA Train Collides With Car in Shirley

An MBTA train and car collided late Friday night in Shirley, Massachusetts, but no one was injured, officials said.

According to MBTA Superintendent Richard Sullivan, there was no one inside the car when the train hit it.

It wasn't immediately clear why the vehicle was abandoned on the tracks; Sullivan said it's possible the car stalled out while passing over the tracks at the Phoenix Crossing.

The car has since been removed from the scene.

No injuries were reported.

This crash is the latest in a string of collisions involving MBTA trains. Last Friday, an MBTA commuter rail train struck a tractor-trailer in Littleton. There were no serious injuries, though there was significant damage to the truck and the cleanup caused delays.

Also last Friday, another commuter rail trail hit a small sidewalk plow truck that was on the tracks in Waltham during the snowstorm. The driver of the plow reportedly jumped out just before the crash, managing to bolt 15 feet away before the train hit.

At the beginning of February, a commuter rail train struck an unoccupied car stuck on the tracks in Ashland. No one was injured.

A deadly MBTA Commuter Rail crash in Wilmington has prompted new safety regulations.

And in January, a pedestrian was hit by a train in Concord, and a 68-year-old woman was killed after a train slammed into her car on the tracks near the North Wilmington commuter rail station in Wilmington.

The MBTA and Shirley police are actively investigating Friday night's incident. No other information was immediately available.