Minor train derailment near Boston's South Station delays MBTA Commuter Rail, Amtrak

A train derailed near South Station in Boston on Saturday, causing delays for both the MBTA Commuter Rail and Amtrak.

No one was hurt in the derailment of the T train, arriving from Providence Saturday afternoon, according to a representative for Keolis, which operates the Commuter Rail. The train remained upright after the derailment, which took place at a slow speed.

Passengers on the train were escorted from the derailed train onto another train to bring them into South Station, Keolis said. But other trains were affected.

Several Amtrak trains, including Acela service, were canceled between Boston and Providence because of the issue, with residual delays expected.

Service Disruption: Delays are anticipated between Providence (PVD) and Boston (BOS) due to a disabled commuter train blocking the tracks in the area. Lengthy delays are expected. Updates to follow. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) February 8, 2025

And trains on the MBTA's Needham, Fairmount and Middleborough lines were delayed or canceled Saturday.

⚠️ All trains arriving at/departing South Station are experiencing delays due to a slow-speed upright derailment outside South Station. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) February 8, 2025

Keolis was investigating the cause of the derailment.