MBTA Transit Officer Resigned While Under Investigation for Excessive Force: Report

An MBTA transit police officer has resigned after allegedly dragging a Black man off a bus, kneeling on his back and pushing his face into the ground during an incident in April, the Boston Globe reported.

Officer Nicholas Morrissey resigned late last month rather than face termination proceedings in connection with the incident at Forest Hills train station, the Globe reported, citing police documents and a person with knowledge of the situation.

Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan told the paper “quick decisive action” was taken and that the officer was no longer a member of the transit police, without elaborating. The paper reported Morrissey’s supervisor had been suspended as well, citing a source.

The incident occurred on April 28 when Morrissey was called to Forest Hills station around 3:45 p.m. for a report of a drunk man refusing to leave a bus, the Globe said, citing police documents.

The officer wrote that the man tried to spit on him and fell out of the bus during a scuffle.

The incident was caught by surveillance cameras, the paper reported. While the Globe said it had not seen the video, it cited a person who had seen the footage as saying Morrissey dragged the man out the rear door of the bus.

The person cited by the paper also said the footage shows Morrissey flipping the man over on his stomach, pushing his head on the asphalt and kneeling on the man’s back for about 15 seconds before getting up.

The paper reported the man was taken to the hospital and was not seriously injured.

Morrissey was put on paid administrative leave in early May while the incident was being investigated, the paper said.