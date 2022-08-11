MBTA Transit Police Chief's Son to Appear in Court Thursday on Murder Charge: Sources

A man charged with murder is set to be arraigned Thursday after being charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Everett last month.

Sources have confirmed the suspect is the son of the MBTA Transit Police Chief and also worked as an MBTA conductor on the commuter rail.

Investigators say 35-year-old Brian Green has been arrested and charged with murder in the July 19 shooting death of 38-year-old Jarmahl Sutson of Lynn.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office has alleged that Green was upset about Sutson’s relationship with his estranged wife.

Green is accused of returning to the apartment he had shared with his wife on Central Avenue in Everett, and allegedly shooting and killing Sutson in the bedroom.

Investigators say Green was identified as the gunman following a review of surveillance video and other evidence.

He was arrested Wednesday in Reading without incident.

"This is a personal matter for Chief Green and his family," the department said in response to an inquiry from NBC10 Boston. "The MBTA is confident in Chief Green's leadership of the Transit Police. It is inappropriate to comment on an outside agency's investigation that does not involve the MBTA, and the MBTA will not be offering further comment."

Green is scheduled to be arraigned at Malden District Court at some point Thursday.

