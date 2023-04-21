MBTA Tweaks Planned Blue Line Service Changes After Pushback From Public

The MBTA is making tweaks to previously announced service diversions on the Blue Line after public feedback on the timing.

On April 24-April 27, and again from May 1-4, shuttle busses will replace the Blue Line between Government Center and Wonderland starting at 8 p.m. each night. The shuttles will not stop at Bowdoin station.

The shuttle service is to allow crews to continue track work that is supposed to help reduce the slow zones around the line. Workers will be replacing around 2,000 feet of rail, over 450 ties, and will do more than 3,000 feet of tamping. This is one of many projects and service diversions the MBTA has announced in recent weeks. The agency said it will prioritize this area because of the planned two-month closure of the Sumner Tunnel this summer.

This is a change to the original service plan that had the shuttle service starting at 7 p.m., but after advocates pushed for a later start time, the T moved it back an hour. Officials say there will be signage and extra staff out to help direct riders during the changes. Riders are encouraged to check MBTA social media channels for the most up-to-date information.

For more information, please visit mbta.com/alerts.