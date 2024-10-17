Family to file wrongful death lawsuit after man was hit and killed by MBTA bus

The family of a man who died after he was hit by an MBTA bus outside of Forest Hills station in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood on Saturday is taking legal action against the agency, their attorney said Thursday.

Glenn Inghram died Sunday, a day after he was rushed to the hospital after being hit by the bus, according to his brother Ken Inghram. Attorney Tom Flaws of Altman Nussbaum Shunnarah, who is representing the family, said Ingraham was walking his dog in a crosswalk with a walk signal and was struck as the bus made a left turn.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

"From what we’ve seen, the turn that the bus made into the crosswalk with a pedestrian in that crosswalk is a violation of Massachusetts law and we need to hold the MBTA responsible for that," Flaws said.

The family intends to file a wrongful death lawsuit, Flaws said.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Ingraham's death spurred the community to action, with neighbors and friends sending a letter to state and local officials saying the "immense tragedy" highlights dangerous conditions in the area. Among those are a call to change the timing of a walk signal, which currently goes green at the same time buses get a green light to enter the intersection from the station, so that all vehicles have a red light while pedestrians are in the crosswalk. Other suggested changes include removing shrubbery that obstructs visibility, installing an additional stoplight and curb extensions, and other improvements.

A man was rushed to the hospital on Saturday after being hit by an MBTA bus. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston

"The tragic incident on October 12 serves as a stark reminder that the safety of our community cannot wait," reads the letter, which is addressed to Transportation Secretary Monica Tibbits-Nutt, Boston Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge, and MBTA General Manager Eng. "The residents of Forest Hills, Woodbourne, and Jamaica Plain deserve a safe, walkable neighborhood where they can go about their daily lives without fear."

Part of the family's goal in taking legal action, Flaws said, is to improve safety in the area to prevent something like this from happening again.

"Glenn Inghram lived a selfless life and nothing would honor his legacy and his life more than seeing these changes be made and prevent a senseless loss of life in the future," Flaws said.

Ingraham was described by his brother as an animal lover who dedicated his life to his gardening business and his rescue beagles. His family donated his organs, a final act of kindness reflective of his nature.

The MBTA said in a statement shared with NBC10 Boston that it was cooperating with the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office's investigation, and noted it was standard for the drivers of buses and trains who are involved in safety-related incidents to be taken off the roads or rails during the investigation into what happened.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that the case remained under investigation and no charges have been filed.

Asked about the case Thursday, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said "the city will work very closely with" the T to support the investigation.

"It's an incredible loss," she said, saying she was "just so devastated alongside the family members, and we'll make sure we're following through with them and with the MBTA to see what the city can do."