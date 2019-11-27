MBTA Map of the Future That Never Was

By Maureen Dahill

By Maureen Dahill

Woulda, coulda, shoulda

Emily Sweeney, Dorchester native and journalist for the Boston Globe, shared with us a map via the Boston Globe from 1947 of what the MBTA was supposed to look like.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Rhode Island 9 hours ago

4 Charged in Shooting Death of 17-Year-Old Rhode Island Girl

rescue 8 hours ago

Trapped Driver Rescued From Car Submerged in Shrewsbury Pond

The Green Line goes all the way out to Woburn. The Red Line out to Lexington. The Orange Line to Dedham and Blue Line extended to Lynn.

Hmmm….still waiting.

According to Sweeney, this map was generated based on using existing railroad right-of-ways.

Thanks Emily!

Here’s some more MBTA news! 

The post MBTA Map of the Future that Never Was appeared first on Caught In Dot.

Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Auto Scene Politics U.S. & World Weird
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us