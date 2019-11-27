MBTA Map of the Future That Never Was

Woulda, coulda, shoulda

Emily Sweeney, Dorchester native and journalist for the Boston Globe, shared with us a map via the Boston Globe from 1947 of what the MBTA was supposed to look like.

The Green Line goes all the way out to Woburn. The Red Line out to Lexington. The Orange Line to Dedham and Blue Line extended to Lynn.

Hmmm….still waiting.

According to Sweeney, this map was generated based on using existing railroad right-of-ways.

Thanks Emily!

