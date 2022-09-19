MBTA's Orange Line Reopens Monday Following Historic Month-Long Closure

The MBTA's Orange Line officially reopened to passengers Monday morning, after a 30-day closure that officials say allowed crews to replace 14,000 feet of rail and nearly 3,500 feet of track, make repairs to Orange Line stations and eliminate six slow zones.

The first Orange Line trains departed Oak Grove and Forest Hills at 5:16 a.m. Monday morning.

"We look forward to seeing a better experience for riders," Governor Charlie Baker said during a weekend news conference ahead of Monday's reopening.

At 5:16am the first trains departed Oak Grove & Forest Hills, officially reopening the Orange Line. After a successful 30-day closure, we’re pleased to welcome riders back to the Orange Line. Thanks to our riders for their patience & our crews for their efforts #BuildingABetterT. pic.twitter.com/rC4m4oY2a0 — MBTA (@MBTA) September 19, 2022

In addition to the Orange Line getting back on track Monday, the Green Line's Union Square extension, which has also been closed, is reopening to riders.

The MBTA says that after the Orange Line's closure, five years' worth of improvements have been completed. Around 72 new Orange Line cars will be available during peak commuting hours, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said over the weekend. Regular fares will also resume Monday.

Orange Line train service is back this morning. We’ll take a look at what the @MBTA has done over the past 30 days on @NBC10Boston & @NECN this morning. pic.twitter.com/Ienq4K6cgj — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) September 19, 2022

"I want to thank the Orange Line riders for their patience," Poftak said. "But I want to welcome them back to a safer, more efficient Orange Line."

Commuters are anxious to see what the upgrades and repairs will look like come Monday, as the commute for tens of thousands of T riders gets back on track.

“Hopefully a new beginning,” one man told NBC10 Boston.

“I’m excited about it, are you kidding me?" Orange Line commuter Crystal Rosa said. "Life has been trash ever since. The Orange Line is the most reliable train that we have, so I’m excited for my commute to be 20 minutes instead of 45.”

The MBTA completed five years of improvements within the 30-day closure, Gov. Charlie Baker said during a press conference on Sunday.

Here is a full list of work done on the Orange Line during the month-long closure, according to the MBTA:

Elimination of six slow zones to allow for faster service at Jackson Square and Stony Brook, State and Downtown Crossing, Tufts Medical Center and Back Bay, Community College and North Station, and two slow zones between Assembly and Wellington along the Dana Bridge.

Replacement of 14,000 feet of rail and more than 2,800 rail ties.

Replaced 3,500 feet of track.

Installation of 400 rail fasteners called “Cologne Eggs,” which dampen vibrations and noise for a more comfortable ride.

Upgraded signals at Oak Grove and Malden Center from analog to digital to reduce time and maintenance.

45,000 feet of new signal cable was laid within the Southwest Corridor, which will be activated in 2023 as part of the Signal Upgrades project when the new system is placed in service.

Repaired and weatherproofed Sullivan Square station’s roof and canopy to protect it from the elements and the roadway above.

Forest Hills station is now fully accessible from both the Washington Street and Banks Place entrances. New granite tiles have also been installed at station entrances along with a new skylight. Additional improvements include the polishing and sealing of the terrazzo, painting lobby ceilings, and completing construction of the redundant lobby elevator.

Upgraded two Crossovers at Ruggles and Jackson Square so trains can seamlessly move between tracks.

Updated Oak Grove’s accessibility by replacing the roof, doors, windows, stairs, granite, pavers, terrazzo flooring, and elevators.

Readied 72 new Orange Line cars, an increase from 30 cars when the Orange Line shutdown first started.

The MBTA is now planning for three 9-day closures on the Green Line's D Branch, as well as another shorter closure on the Red Line to Braintree.

The Orange Line's historic shutdown by the MBTA began Aug. 19, and in its place, shuttles have been traversing through Boston and other suburbs typically serviced by the transit line. Crews have been working around the clock to complete five years' worth of track and signal replacement, along with maintenance and other projects during the 30-day period.